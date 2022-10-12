Bodgdanovic (calf) made his return to practice Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athleticreports.
Bogdanovic missed Tuesday's preseason game versus the Thunder due to a strained calf, but the injury does not seem serious. The veteran forward will have an opportunity to play Thursday versus the Grizzlies before the season opener on Oct. 19.
