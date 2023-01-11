Bogdanovic (calf) will start Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

This seemed the logical outcome for Bogdanovic, who was cleared to return earlier in the day following just his second absence of the season Tuesday due to a calf issue. He should have a healthy workload in store with both Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined.