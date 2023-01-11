Bogdanovic (calf) will start Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
This seemed the logical outcome for Bogdanovic, who was cleared to return earlier in the day following just his second absence of the season Tuesday due to a calf issue. He should have a healthy workload in store with both Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Considered probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces team in scoring•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Stays hot with 29 points in win•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads Hawks with 21 points•