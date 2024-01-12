Bogdanovic (calf) won't play in Friday's game versus the Rockets.
Bogdanovic will miss Friday's contest after being downgraded from probable all the way to out due to a sore left calf. The veteran forward's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Washington.
