Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

Bogdanovic posted 34 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Chicago, but he'll be unavailable for the second time in the last three games due to his Achilles issue. Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Livers (ankle) should see increased run against the Cavaliers.