Bogdanovic supplied 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic is a player who carries most of his fantasy value due to his scoring prowess, so it was nice to see him close the year out with a season-high mark in the assists department. He's ending the calendar year on a strong note since he's scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 appearances.