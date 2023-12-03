Bogdanovic ended with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bogdanovic finally made his season debut Saturday after missing the opening 19 games with a calf injury. He looked sharp right off the bat in this game, and coach Monty Williams has big plans for him going forward. It's worth nothing that Williams wants to use Bogdanovic at both forward spots, so he could have a substantial role once his restrictions are eased.