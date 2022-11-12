Bogdanovic finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to New York.

Bogdanovic recorded his first game with at least 20 points for the first time this month, and while he continues to struggle from long-range, at least this was a bounce-back performance compared to what he'd been doing of late. Bogdanovic has taken a step back compared to his blistering start to the campaign, though, and he is averaging 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting a meager 25.9 percent from three-point range through five appearances this month.