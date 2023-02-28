Bogdanovic (Achilles) didn't practice Tuesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic missed Monday's loss to the Hornets and didn't practice Tuesday, so it appears he'll miss a second straight game Wednesday in Cleveland. Isaiah Stewart (hip), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Jaden Ivey (personal) and Jalen Duren (ankle) are also trending in the wrong direction after not practicing, so the Pistons may have a skeleton crew available versus the Cavaliers.
