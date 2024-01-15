Bogdanovic (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Bogdanovic was initially considered questionable, but he'll miss his second straight contest and should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. Kevin Knox is expected to pick up another start at forward Monday in Bogdanovic's stead.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Expected to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 19 in loss•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient night vs. Sacramento•