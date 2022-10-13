Bogdanovic will enter the starting lineup against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bogdanovic slides in alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart in what may be the Pistons' opening night lineup. Bogdanovic dealt with a calf injury earlier in the week but his spot in the starting five indicates he has fully recovered.