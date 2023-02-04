Bogdanovic registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over the Hornets.

The Pistons had plenty of rest leading up to this one as their game Wednesday against the Wizards was postponed. Bogdanovic picked up right where he left off, as he was averaging 23.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in his previous seven games. His strong play on the rebuilding Pistons will surely result in his name popping up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.