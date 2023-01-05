Bogdanovic scored 29 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 Ft), 4 rebounds, and 5 assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 win over Golden State.
Bogdanovic stayed hot in this one, hitting the 20 point mark for his fourth straight contest, and 6th out of his last 7. The former 2nd round pick from Yugoslavia is off to one of the best seasons of his career so far.
