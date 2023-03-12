Bogdanovic (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers.
Bogdanovic remains sidelined due to Achilles tendinitis. The Pistons are considering shutting him down for the remainder of the campaign, but until that happens, we'll continue to update his status game-by-game. The veteran forward's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Washington.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Remains out against Charlotte•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: May be shut down for rest of season•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out vs. Wizards•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out Monday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Saturday•