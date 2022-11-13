Bogdanovic ended Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes.

Bogdanovic looked better from an efficiency perspective compared to recent games, and his role as one of Detroit's top scoring threats can't be under question, especially with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) sidelined through injury. The veteran shooter looked downright bad in the first few games of the month, but he seems to be turning things around with back-to-back games with at least 25 points. Even if he has some down games here and there, Bogdanovic should remain rostered in all formats due to the importance he has for Detroit offensively, as he has taken at least 10 field goals in all but three games, signaling the touches are clearly there for the veteran.