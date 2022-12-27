Bogdanovic produced 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic had a solid first half shooting the ball, knocking down four of seven shots for 13 points while also sinking all four of his free-throw attempts. The Pistons forward struggled after the break, going just 3-of-13 from the field between the second half and overtime for another 10 points as Detroit lost its sixth straight game. Bogdanovic has now recorded at least 20 points in four of his last six contests.