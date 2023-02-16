Bogdanovic registered 28 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Celtics.

Bogdanovic shot the ball well all night but got especially hot in the second half where he knocked down seven of eight field goal attempts for 16 points. He finished with a team-high 28 points on the night to go along with five boards and two assists as the Pistons fell to the Celtics on the road. Bogdanovic continues to shine on offense for Detroit and has now scored over 25 points in three straight, adding five rebounds in each of those contests. He also shot 70.6 percent from the field Wednesday, marking his best shooting performance this month by a wide margin.