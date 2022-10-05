Bogdanovic scored 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

Acquired from the Jazz on the eve of training camp, Bogdanovic showed off his three-point range in his first game action for the Pistons. The 33-year-old forward will be the steady veteran hand in an extremely young starting lineup that otherwise features four first-round selections from the last three drafts, including lottery picks Cade Cunningham (first overall in 2021) and Jaden Ivey (fifth overall in 2022).