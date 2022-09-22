Bogdanovic was traded to the Pistons on Thursday in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After dealing two franchise centerpieces in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the wheels were in motion for the Jazz to continue selling off veteran assets, so Bogdanovic being on the move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Utah will bring back much-needed help at center in Olynyk, while Lee is a young player who could earn minutes on what will be a rebuilding Jazz team in 2022-23. Bogdanovic, whose contract expires after this coming season, could push for a starting spot in Detroit -- either at shooting guard or small forward. For the Pistons, the decision will likely come down to whether they prioritize immediate results or the development of young players like Saddiq Bey and No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey.