Bogdanovic and the Pistons will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons remain in Dallas on Wednesday after facing the Mavericks on Monday. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Portland.
