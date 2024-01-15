Watch Now:

Bogdanovic (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards.

Bogdanovic was initially considered questionable, but he'll miss his second straight contest and will remain day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves. Guys like Kevin Knox, Jaden Ivey and Joe Harris are candidates to step up in Bogdanovic's absence.

