Bogdanovic will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic made his season debut Saturday against the Cavaliers, scoring 22 points (7-15 FG) in 27 minutes. He didn't show any signs of rust in the loss and will likely hold a permanent role in the starting lineup moving forward.
