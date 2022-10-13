Bogdanovic (calf) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Bogdanovic missed Tuesday's tilt due to a strained calf but will return to game action on Thursday. The 33-year-old will likely open the regular season as the Pistons' starting power forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resumes practicing•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Misses Tuesday's game with injury•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Three treys in first Detroit action•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Traded to Pistons•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Plays well but can't hit big shot•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Misses all nine shots Monday•