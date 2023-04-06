Bogdanovic (Achilles) is out for Friday's game versus Indiana.
Bogdanovic will miss his 17th straight game Friday due to his Achilles injury. At this point, it seems unlikely that the veteran forward will suit up again this season with just one contest remaining.
