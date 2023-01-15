Bogdanovic (illness) is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 33-year-old was questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness and won't be available for Sunday's contest. Isaiah Livers will start in his place while Kevin Knox is also likely to see increased run. Bogdanovic will have a few days to recover before Detroit's next game versus Chicago on Thursday.