Bogdanovic (illness) is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 33-year-old was questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness and won't be available for Sunday's contest. Isaiah Livers will start in his place while Kevin Knox is also likely to see increased run. Bogdanovic will have a few days to recover before Detroit's next game versus Chicago on Thursday.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 27 against Minnesota•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Retakes starting spot•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Considered probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Won't play Tuesday•