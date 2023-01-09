Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to left calf soreness.

Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in each of the last six games, and he's averaged 23.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game since Nov. 27 due to his calf injury. Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox are candidates to see increased playing time against the 76ers.