Pistons' Brandon Knight: Dealt back to Detroit
Knight has been traded to the Pistons as part of a deal that brings Andre Drummond to Cleveland, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reports.
In what's ultimately a pretty depressing return for Drummond, the Cavs will send Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick back to the Pistons. Knight hasn't been much of a factor for the Cavs this season, appearing in only 16 games in a fairly limited role. He's unlikely to make much of an impact in Detroit.
