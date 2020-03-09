Pistons' Brandon Knight: Doesn't play Sunday
Though coach Dwane Casey indicated Knight (knee) would be available in a limited role for Sunday's game against the Knicks, the veteran guard didn't see the court in the Pistons' 96-84 loss.
In Casey's parlance, "limited" must have meant "only in an emergency," as Knight was withheld from action from the second half of the back-to-back set with a sore left knee. Considering Knight was previously questionable prior to Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Jazz with the injury, the Pistons were probably wise to act cautiously with him. Knight should have a better chance at seeing action in the Pistons' next game Wednesday in Philadelphia, though it's unclear if he'll take back the starting point guard job from Bruce Brown, who was effective in Knight's stead Sunday (16 points, six assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes).
