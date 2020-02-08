Pistons' Brandon Knight: Doubtful Saturday
Knight (not injury related) isn't expected to make his Pistons debut in Saturday's game against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what's keeping Knight from the court as the veteran point guard appears to be with the team and isn't known to be suffering from any injury issues. An absence for Knight won't to have much of an impact on the Pistons' rotations as he's projected to serve mostly as rotational depth for his new team.
More News
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Won't debut Friday•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Dealt back to Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Absent from injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Available in emergency•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.