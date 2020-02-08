Knight (not injury related) isn't expected to make his Pistons debut in Saturday's game against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what's keeping Knight from the court as the veteran point guard appears to be with the team and isn't known to be suffering from any injury issues. An absence for Knight won't to have much of an impact on the Pistons' rotations as he's projected to serve mostly as rotational depth for his new team.