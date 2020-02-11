Knight (knee) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one steal across 13 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 87-76 loss to the Hornets.

Knight saw his first NBA action in more than a month after being sidelined with a knee injury before being dealt to Detroit ahead of last week's trade deadline. The 28-year-old opened his second stint with the Pistons -- Detroit drafted him in 2011 -- in rather unimpressive fashion, which won't help his case for earning playing time moving forward. Considering he logged the fewest minutes of any of the 10 players Detroit used Monday, Knight will likely drop out of the rotation once any of Derrick Rose (hip), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (hip) or Luke Kennard (knee) return from injury.