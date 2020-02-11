Pistons' Brandon Knight: Gets 13 minutes in team debut
Knight (knee) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one steal across 13 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 87-76 loss to the Hornets.
Knight saw his first NBA action in more than a month after being sidelined with a knee injury before being dealt to Detroit ahead of last week's trade deadline. The 28-year-old opened his second stint with the Pistons -- Detroit drafted him in 2011 -- in rather unimpressive fashion, which won't help his case for earning playing time moving forward. Considering he logged the fewest minutes of any of the 10 players Detroit used Monday, Knight will likely drop out of the rotation once any of Derrick Rose (hip), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (hip) or Luke Kennard (knee) return from injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...