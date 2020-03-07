Pistons' Brandon Knight: Good to go Saturday
Knight (knee) is starting Saturday's game against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old was probable with left knee soreness, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up. Knight made his first start of the season Wednesday against the Thunder in place of Derrick Rose (ankle) and delivered 18 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.
