Knight pitched in 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Kings.

Knight has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games, and he amassed a season high assist total as well. Bruce Brown (knee) was held out and Derrick Rose (ankle) exited after just nine minutes of action and didn't return. While it remains to be seen whether Brown or Rose will miss Wednesday's matchup versus the Thunder, if one or both are held out Knight would almost certainly be in line to benefit from a usage standpoint.