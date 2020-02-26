Knight registered 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 115-98 defeat at Denver.

Knight is slowly finding a role in the team's rotation after debuting earlier this month and, while it's a small sample size, he has reached the 20-minute mark while scoring in double digits in each of his last two outings. That should bode well for his chances of becoming a reliable bench contributor for the Pistons down the stretch. As long as he gets consistent playing time, Knight should find a way to produce on the offensive end of the court.