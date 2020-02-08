Pistons' Brandon Knight: Out as expected
Knight is out Saturday against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, Knight's Pistons debut will be put on hold as he works back from a left knee injury. His next chance to suit up arrives Monday against the Hornets.
