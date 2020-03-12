Pistons' Brandon Knight: Posts six points, six dimes
Knight (knee) had six points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 loss to the 76ers.
Knight returned to action following a one-game absence with a knee issue and struggled badly from the field. Still, he has earned 30-plus minutes in two of his last three outings and has dished at least six assists in three of his last four.
