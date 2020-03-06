Pistons' Brandon Knight: Probable Saturday vs. Jazz
Knight is probable for Saturday's contest against the Jazz due to left knee soreness.
Knight played a season-high 38 minutes during the Pistons' most recent contest, so that may be where the knee soreness is stemming from. Across the past five games, he's averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.
