Pistons' Brandon Knight: Questionable Wednesday
Knight is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder due to a strained right quad, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
While it is unclear when Knight picked up the injury, the guard's status is now in question for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder. If he is forced to sit out, Derrick Walton, Langston Galloway and Khyri Thomas are all candidates to see extra minutes.
