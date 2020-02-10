Pistons' Brandon Knight: QuestionableMonday
Knight (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The veteran guard, who's missed the past 13 games with a sore left knee, has been upgraded to questionable for Monday. Though there's still a good chance he's held out, Knight appears to be on the mend and appears to be in line to make his Pistons debut sometime in the near future.
