Pistons' Brandon Knight: Ready for debut
Knight (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Knight has yet to appear for the Pistons since being acquired from Cleveland earlier in the month, but he'll be available for Monday's game after missing the past 13 contests with a sore left knee. He's seen more than 15 minutes in eight games this season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds during those contests.
