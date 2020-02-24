Pistons' Brandon Knight: Scores 15 against Portland
Knight finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two boards, and three assists in 20 minutes against Portland on Sunday.
Knight saw his most extensive look since being re-acquired by the Pistons earlier this month, posting his first game with at least 20 minutes of playing time and his first time scoring in double-figures. He'll look to continue to build his role against the Nuggets on Tuesday.
