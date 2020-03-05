Pistons' Brandon Knight: Scores 18, dishes seven
Knight (quadriceps) had 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.
Knight (quadriceps) had been listed as questionable but was able to give it a go. He saw heavy minutes with Bruce Brown (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Luke Kennard (knee) all sidelined, and while Brown may return soon, Rose and Kennard aren't expected to be back quite as quickly. As such, Knight could continue receiving decent minutes so long as he can stay healthy. Moreover, Knight has scored in double figures in five straight games and has handed out seven assists in consecutive contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Starting vs. Thunder•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Logs 16 points, seven dimes•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Season-high 19 points in victory•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Makes four threes•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Scores 15 against Portland•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...