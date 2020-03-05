Knight (quadriceps) had 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.

Knight (quadriceps) had been listed as questionable but was able to give it a go. He saw heavy minutes with Bruce Brown (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Luke Kennard (knee) all sidelined, and while Brown may return soon, Rose and Kennard aren't expected to be back quite as quickly. As such, Knight could continue receiving decent minutes so long as he can stay healthy. Moreover, Knight has scored in double figures in five straight games and has handed out seven assists in consecutive contests.