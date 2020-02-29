Pistons' Brandon Knight: Season-high 19 points in victory
Knight posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 113-111 victory over the Suns.
Knight scored a season-high 19 points Friday on the back of a season-high five triples. He's played well across the past three games, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes. If he continues to play like this, he'll warrant some waiver wire pickups.
