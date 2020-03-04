Knight (quadriceps) is starting Wednesday against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Knight picked up a quad injury earlier in the week but won't be forced to miss any time as a result. With Derrick Rose (ankle) unavailable, Knight will draw his first start of the season Wednesday. Over his last five games, he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.