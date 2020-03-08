Knight is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a right hamstring strain.

A sore left knee put Knight's status in question in advance of Saturday's game against the Jazz, but he proceeded to start at point guard in the 111-105 loss, finishing with 13 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes. The veteran guard apparently came out of that contest with a new injury in tow, and given his shaky health history, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons erred on the side of caution and withheld Knight from action in the second half of the back-to-back set. If Knight is sidelined, Bruce Brown and Jordan McRae could take on most of the ball-handling responsibilities.