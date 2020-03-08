Pistons' Brandon Knight: Status shaky for Sunday
Knight is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a right hamstring strain.
A sore left knee put Knight's status in question in advance of Saturday's game against the Jazz, but he proceeded to start at point guard in the 111-105 loss, finishing with 13 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes. The veteran guard apparently came out of that contest with a new injury in tow, and given his shaky health history, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons erred on the side of caution and withheld Knight from action in the second half of the back-to-back set. If Knight is sidelined, Bruce Brown and Jordan McRae could take on most of the ball-handling responsibilities.
More News
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Good to go Saturday•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Probable Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Scores 18, dishes seven•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Starting vs. Thunder•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Brandon Knight: Logs 16 points, seven dimes•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.