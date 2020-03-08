Pistons' Brandon Knight: Will be available in limited role
Knight (knee) will be available Sunday against the Knicks, but he'll have a minutes limit, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Knight is battling a sore knee, and while he'll be available, he'll move to the bench and only be cleared for limited action. Dwane Casey did not specific how many minutes he expects Knight to play.
