Pistons' Brandon Knight: Will play vs. Sixers
Knight (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Knight was held out of Sunday's game with a knee issue, but coach Dwane Casey confirmed Tuesday that the guard will be back to availability Wednesday night. It's unclear if Knight will return to the starting lineup.
