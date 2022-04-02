Key racked up 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 110-101 victory over the Thunder.

With Marvin Bagley (hip) and Kelly Olynyk (rest) ruled out ahead of the contest and Saddiq Bey (hip) only playing six minutes, Key saw an increased opportunity and set season highs in points, rebounds and assists. The undrafted rookie out of Virginia has made five appearances since signing a 10-day with the Pistons and is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game.