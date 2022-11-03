Key ended with one rebound in two minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the Bucks.
While Key saw the floor as part of a blowout where both benches were emptied, he's not part of the regular rotation in the early going, seeing seven total minutes in two blowout appearances. That's unlikely to change unless numerous injuries force the Pistons to dig down the depth chart. Key is also on a two-way deal with the Pistons, so he could be slated for some appearances with G League Grand Rapids.
