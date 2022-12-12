Key generated 22 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks during Friday's 113-102 loss to Sioux Falls.

Key was dominant on both ends of the court Friday, and he led the Cruise in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. He's topped 15 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the G League.