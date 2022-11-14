Key totaled 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Herd.
Key had a minimal role for the Pistons early in the season but has been much more productive since heading to the G League. He's posted double-doubles in three of his first four appearances with the Cruise this year and should continue to handle a significant workload as long as he remains with Motor City.
