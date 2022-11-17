The Pistons recalled Key from the Motor City Cruise of the G League on Thursday, Mike Curtis reports.
Key has only played in two games for the Pistons this season. However, Key will be insurance depth with Isaiah Stewart (toe) out for at least the next two weeks.
